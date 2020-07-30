Watch Jo Kwon, NU'EST's Ren, & ASTRO's MJ perform a number from their musical 'Jamie' on 'Sketchbook'

2AM's Jo Kwon, NU'EST's Ren, ASTRO's MJ, and the cast of musical 'Jamie' will be performing on this week's broadcast of KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's 'Sketchbook'!

Ahead of the full broadcast of 'Sketchbook' this weekend, the music program has pre-released a special stage featuring all three lead actors of 'Jamie' together!

Watch above as Jo Kwon, Ren, and MJ each deliver different renditions of 17-year old 'Jamie', and stay tuned for more performance numbers from the musical later this week on 'Sketchbook' airing on July 31!