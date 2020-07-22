Irene and Seulgi show off their cuteness on 'Weekly Idol'

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi appeared on episode 469 of MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol' which aired on July 22 KST.

Irene and Seulgi appeared on 'Weekly Idol' to promote as a unit group. In this episode, they grabbed the attention of viewers as they showed a different charm than when they promote with the entire Red Velvet members.

Netizens were mesmerized as they saw the two perform their song "Monster" and also showed off their cuteness.

The two members each sang the 'Oh My Song' which became the official cutesy song of 'Weekly Idol'. Singing this song became like a ritual for idols who appear on the show as they have to sing the song as cute as possible.

Both Irene and Seulgi melted the hearts of male netizens as they sang this cute song. Irene meticulously expressed the emotions of shyness and cuteness to this song.

Also, the two members of Red Velvet showed off their charisma as they performed the choreography to "Monster".