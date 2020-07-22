Jeon So Mi grabs the attention of viewers after saying she was an outcast in high school on 'Radio Star'

Jeon So Mi grabbed the attention of viewers as she shared the story of how she became a 'Power Outcast' when she was in high school.

Jeon So Mi appeared on the July 22 broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star'. Chef Lee Yeon Bok, Jeon So Mi, comedian Yoo Min Sang, and basketball player Heo Hun appeared in this episode as guests.





In this episode, she shared the story of how she became an outcast as well as the story of how she got back at the girl who ostracized her. Jeon So Mi began the story saying she had moved to a new school and it was the time when they were voting for the class president. So Mi claimed that her new classmates suggested that she run for the class president and she won with a high number of votes. That's when she began to become an outcast, So Mi claimed, "Maybe they were jealous but starting the next day I became an outcast. I think I was closest to the teachers when I was in High School."

However, she was able to relinquish her sorrows after she made her debut. She said she met the girl who ostracized her on the streets. So Mi said "I saw someone who looked so familiar and it was the girl who outcasted me. So I walked up to her first to say 'Hi.' She asked if we can take a photo so I took a photo with her. I felt sort of a release inside. I guess I was relieving my feelings from the past so I felt really good."





Host Ahn Young Mi comforted Jeon So Mi by saying, "You get repaid one of those days for those things" but what Chef Lee Yeon Bok said in reply to the story made the guests and viewers laugh. He stated, "At least you were ostracized. If you were the one ostracizing, then it would've been a lot of commotion right now..."



