'I Live Alone' responds to MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa's outfit controversy

MBC's 'I Live Alone' released the official statement to clarify accusations against MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa.



The popular idol faced backlash over her outfit after some people accused her of mocking the traditional Nigerian clothing. On July 25th, 'I Live Alone' clarified in the official statement under its YouTube video that her outfit is a Korean 'sauna' look that Hwa Sa often wore on the program. MBC continued that they "had no intention of comically presenting a traditional outfit of a particular country".

At this point if you still stan hwasa Im just going to assume you’re racist pic.twitter.com/SH7usUQM2h — evy 🍒 (@cherrywayv) July 25, 2020

Below is the full official statement from the channel.

"We have received negative messages regarding Hwasa's outfit.

We want to clarify that this outfit originated from a Korean 'sauna' look that Hwasa often wore on our program. We had no intention of comically presenting a traditional outfit of a particular country.

We realized that some of you have falsely identified Hwasa's outfit as a reflection of the Nigerian traditional outfit. Furthermore, due to the 'comic' genre of our show, some of you have shown concerns suggesting a comical reflection of traditional outfits and the possibility of it leading to racism. However, we want to assure you that we had no intention of relating her outfit to a specific culture.

We hope this provides an explanation for your concerns.

Thank you for all your love and support for our program."



What do you think?