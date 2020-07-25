This fan is one of the most successful fans of BLACKPINK

South Korean volleyball player Kang So Hwi is a seongduk (successful fan) of BLACKPINK.



On July 24th, BLACKPINK hosted a virtual fan sign for their fans and Kang So Hwi was one of the lucky few. Kang So Hwi, who plays for the Korean national team, is known for being a hardcore BLACKPINK stan. She recently posted pictures of the group's albums to show her support for the group and said she is stoked to finally win BLACKPINK's fansign event.

BLACKPINK members immediately noticed her and said they'd love to go see her game one day. The young talented athlete took to her Instagram to thank the group and many netizens positively reacted. Some of the comments and tweets include: "She must be one of the most successful fans of BLACKPINK lol. Her salary is almost $250K USD and her idol recognizes her."

"Congrats (clapping emoji) You look 10,000 times happier than when you got an ace in the game lol"

"She added captions to her video lmao she really is a BLINK"

"Lisa saying they are the same age and thus should be friends is the cutest thing ever"

"Wow.. a facetime with Jennie (crying emojis) Jennie is super adorable, right? Thank you for sharing this"

Check out her Instagram post below. What do you think?

