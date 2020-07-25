Co-ed project group SSAK3's Linda G (Lee Hyori) gives hilarious Interview on 'Section TV'

Lee Hyori gave a hilarious Interview as Linda G of co-ed project group SSAK3 on MBC's 'Section TV'.



On July 25th, MBC's two programs 'Hangout with Yoo' and 'Section TV' collaborated to interview the group. During the interview, reporter Park Seul Ki asked Lee Hyori about her husband Lee Sang Soon's thoughts on their project. She shared, "He has a lot of concerns. He says I'm in trouble as soon as he gets distracted." She then attempted to send a heartfelt video to her husband, which she immediately retracted after Yoo Jae Suk pointed out rookie groups usually keep their relationships private.

Lee Hyori then said, "Oh, can you keep the fact that I'm married? It's for the team's popularity." and had everyone burst out laughing by saying "Dear future husband, I wonder where you are. I want to meet you soon. I love you."

Check out the snippet of the interview below.