Highlight's Doojoon leaves sweet and sincere SNS post while drunk

On July 28, Highlight's Doojoon touched fans with a sweet and funny, drunk Instagram post!

Alongside a colorful behind-the-scenes cut from his solo debut jacket photoshoot, the Highlight member wrote,

"Mmm.... I'm writing this as a reminder to not forget about this moment.

I'm a little tipsy after drinking 4 cans of beer and I'm writing this sort of spontaneously.... I think I'm just thankful for everything. I'm just me, just one person but there are too many people who cheer me on, who help me, and who tell me good things. I've never been of any help to those people, but they always cheer me on with such sincerity and give their all for me, and I feel so apologetic. I exist... solely as one plain person so do I really deserve all of this generous treatment, is what I feel most these days. 

Thank you. For everything... to be alive.... in truth, I did not know how to enjoy my life. I often felt that even though I was living, I wasn't alive. 

It's a setback that comes with this career, but I felt like I existed only to be judged, and I wasn't a person but a product. It always felt like I was an object more than I was a living person. If my worth fell, then the people who helped me and cheered for me would suffer. That always weighed me down. 

But now, I'm so thankful that you recognize the words of sincerity I sang. I can't express myself well, but I'm truly honored and grateful. Thank you. Thank you for letting me stay alive.... For cheering me on.... I don't know what to do, I'm so honored.

I think when I wake up tomorrow morning, I'm going to throw a fit in my blankets and think, 'Was I insane?'. But I will try not to regret. This is 100% of my true inner feelings. Thank you so much. I exist because of you all. Which is why I will live diligently. I hope you guys will live diligently too. Today, I learned what it feels like to feel worthy just by existing. Thank you. Have a good night."

Meanwhile, Highlight's Doojoon made his solo debut back on July 27 with his 1st mini album 'Daybreak' and title track "Lonely Night". 

음.. 지금 이 순간을 잊지 말자는 의미에서 이 글을 씁니다. 맥주 4캔을 마시고 조금 취해서 갑자기 이 글을 쓰는데.. 음.. 모든게 감사한거 같아요.. 나는.. 그냥 나인데.. 나를 응원해주고.. 도와주고 좋은 말 해주시는 분들이 너무 많은거 같아요.. 나는 그 분들에게 무언가 도움이 된 적이 없는데.. 그 분들은 나를 위해 진심으로 응원해주고 도와주고 희생하는 것이 너무나 죄송스러워요.. 나란 존재는 그냥.. 인간 하나일 뿐인데 이런 과분한 대접을 받아도 될까하는 마음이 너무나 앞섭니다..... 고맙습니다.. 모든것들이.. 살아있다는것이.. 진심으로 얘기하자면 인생이.. 재미가 없었어요.. 살아도 살아있다는게 아니었다는걸 너무 많이 느꼈어요.. 직업 특성상.. 그냥 평가받고 ..무언가 나는 사람이아니라 상품같고..사람보단 물건이었다는 느낌을 항상 받았던거 같아요.. 내가 값어치가 없어지면.. 나를 도와주는 사람들은..나를 응원해주는 사람들은 손해를 보니까.. 그게 너무 죄송했던거 같아요.. 근데 .. 내가 진심을 노래했던 것들이.. 그것들이 여러분들이 알아봐주시니까..그게 너무 감사한거 같아요.. 표현을 잘못하지만.. 그게. 너무나 영광스럽고 고마운거같아요.. 고맙습니다. 살아있게해주셔서...고맙습니다.. 응원해주셔셔서.. 진짜 너무 영광스러워서 몸둘바를 모르겠습니다.. 내일 일어나면.. 이불킥에 내가 미쳤었나라는 생각을 하겠죠.. 그래도 .. 후회는 안할게요.. 저의 100프로 속마음이니까.. 고맙습니다. 너무 고맙습니다... 나라는 존재는 여러분들 덕분이니까.. 그래서 열심히 살아갈게요.. 여러분들도 항상 열심히 살아가세요.. 존재만으로 가치가 있다는것을 오늘 느낍니다. 고맙습니다 좋은밤 되세요

