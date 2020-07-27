Highlight's Doojoon leaves sweet and sincere SNS post while drunk

On July 28, Highlight's Doojoon touched fans with a sweet and funny, drunk Instagram post!

Alongside a colorful behind-the-scenes cut from his solo debut jacket photoshoot, the Highlight member wrote,



"Mmm.... I'm writing this as a reminder to not forget about this moment.



I'm a little tipsy after drinking 4 cans of beer and I'm writing this sort of spontaneously.... I think I'm just thankful for everything. I'm just me, just one person but there are too many people who cheer me on, who help me, and who tell me good things. I've never been of any help to those people, but they always cheer me on with such sincerity and give their all for me, and I feel so apologetic. I exist... solely as one plain person so do I really deserve all of this generous treatment, is what I feel most these days.



Thank you. For everything... to be alive.... in truth, I did not know how to enjoy my life. I often felt that even though I was living, I wasn't alive.



It's a setback that comes with this career, but I felt like I existed only to be judged, and I wasn't a person but a product. It always felt like I was an object more than I was a living person. If my worth fell, then the people who helped me and cheered for me would suffer. That always weighed me down.



But now, I'm so thankful that you recognize the words of sincerity I sang. I can't express myself well, but I'm truly honored and grateful. Thank you. Thank you for letting me stay alive.... For cheering me on.... I don't know what to do, I'm so honored.



I think when I wake up tomorrow morning, I'm going to throw a fit in my blankets and think, 'Was I insane?'. But I will try not to regret. This is 100% of my true inner feelings. Thank you so much. I exist because of you all. Which is why I will live diligently. I hope you guys will live diligently too. Today, I learned what it feels like to feel worthy just by existing. Thank you. Have a good night."



Meanwhile, Highlight's Doojoon made his solo debut back on July 27 with his 1st mini album 'Daybreak' and title track "Lonely Night".