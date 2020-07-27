27

5

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Highlight's Doojoon boasts cinema star visuals in moody MV for solo debut 'Lonely Night'

AKP STAFF

Doojoon has officially dropped his debut solo album!

On July 27 KST, the Highlight member, who recently completed his military service, returned to his fans with his debut solo album 'Daybreak,' featuring the title track "Lonely Night."

In the music video, Doojoon looks like a film star as he makes his way to a luxe-looking bar after what appears to have been a difficult night. Sitting down for a glass of whiskey on the rocks, he is seen in deep reflection, going over the events that eventually brought him there.

Check out the music video for "Lonely Night" above! 

  1. Doojoon
0 2,048 Share 84% Upvoted
ATEEZ
ATEEZ run the school in 'Thanxx' MV teaser
4 hours ago   1   551
BTS
BTS to air new JTBC solo reality
11 hours ago   10   8,345

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND