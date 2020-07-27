Highlight's Doojoon boasts cinema star visuals in moody MV for solo debut 'Lonely Night'

Doojoon has officially dropped his debut solo album!

On July 27 KST, the Highlight member, who recently completed his military service, returned to his fans with his debut solo album 'Daybreak,' featuring the title track "Lonely Night."

In the music video, Doojoon looks like a film star as he makes his way to a luxe-looking bar after what appears to have been a difficult night. Sitting down for a glass of whiskey on the rocks, he is seen in deep reflection, going over the events that eventually brought him there.

Check out the music video for "Lonely Night" above!