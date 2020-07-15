12

Goo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyun officially divorce after first mediation

Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun have officially divorced after their first mediation.

The former couple's first divorce mediation was held on July 15 at the Seoul Family Court, and both Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun were  not in attendance. According to reports, the legal representatives of both parties attended the mediation on their behalf instead, and their official statement is as follows:

"Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun agreed on a divorce settlement on July 15, 2020. The two of them will walk their separate paths, and they will cheer for each other's futures. They apologize for causing concern to the public over their personal problems."



Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun met on the set of the drama 'Blood' in 2015 and tied the knot in May of 2016. Ahn Jae Hyun then filed for divorce in September of last year, and Goo Hye Sun filed a counterclaim on October 24. At the time, the couple engaged in public arguments on social media, and Goo Hye Sun accused Ahn Jae Hyun of an extramarital affair, which he denied. 

Stay tuned for updates on Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun.

jane56284 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

Finally! I hope they both have a good life away from each other and find happiness

0

beatrizl313 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Great, I would prefer not to see her face too. But lets hope they move on. I hope i can see him in NJTW soon.

Share

