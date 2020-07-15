5

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

Leeteuk joins Kim Yo Han as online '2020 Dream Concert' MC, his 6th consecutive year hosting the festival

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Leeteuk will be hosting the live, online broadcast of the 26th annual 'Dream Concert - CONNECT:D' alongside former X1 member Kim Yo Han!

This will mark Leeteuk's 6th consecutive year as an MC of the 'Dream Concert' K-Pop festival, as the idol first began hosting in 2015. This year also marks the first ever live, online version of the 2020 'Dream Concert', taking place from July 25-26 at 9 PM KST and being streamed live worldwide. 

Global viewers can tune in to the festival featuring performances by EXO-SC, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Irene & Seulgi, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, ASTRO, and more via 'The K-Pop's official YouTube platform!

  1. Leeteuk
  2. Kim Yo Han
0 162 Share 100% Upvoted
GFriend (Girlfriend), Yerin, Kim Shin Young
GFriend's Yerin comes down with stomach flu
2 hours ago   2   3,666

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND