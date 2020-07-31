Girl group Yellow Bee officially disband allegedly due to member's 'disorderly private life'

Girl group Yellow Bee are officially disbanding allegedly due to a member's "disorderly private life."



On July 31, Yellow Bee's agency Addiction Entertainment previously announced they would be reforming the girl group with a brand new lineup, but the label has now announced the group will be disbanded instead. Addiction Entertainment stated, "Though we planned to continue Yellow Bee by replacing all the members, we weren't able to because we couldn't narrow the differences between the company and the team and because of one of the member's disorderly private life."



The label concluded, "We apologize to the fans who've been waiting for their comeback."



Yellow Bee made their debut with "Hiccup" in 2017, and they most recently promoted "DVD" in June of 2019.