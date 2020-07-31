12

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Girl group Yellow Bee officially disband allegedly due to member's 'disorderly private life'

AKP STAFF

Girl group Yellow Bee are officially disbanding allegedly due to a member's "disorderly private life."

On July 31, Yellow Bee's agency Addiction Entertainment previously announced they would be reforming the girl group with a brand new lineup, but the label has now announced the group will be disbanded instead. Addiction Entertainment stated, "Though we planned to continue Yellow Bee by replacing all the members, we weren't able to because we couldn't narrow the differences between the company and the team and because of one of the member's disorderly private life."

The label concluded, "We apologize to the fans who've been waiting for their comeback."

Yellow Bee made their debut with "Hiccup" in 2017, and they most recently promoted "DVD" in June of 2019. 

  1. misc.
  2. YELLOW BEE
11 11,680 Share 63% Upvoted

3

daebak_kpop216 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Allkpop with their onesided reports again.

Member Ari states that what the company said is NOT true and that the girls were actually sexually abused by company staff!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD...

Share

2

hiroonakamura1,259 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

The members are accusing the label of lying and of sexual harrassment and sexual assault of the last few years.
Allkpop seems to have ignored it but Soompi does a better job so read it all here instead: https://www.soompi.com/article...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND