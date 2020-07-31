DSP Media to take legal action against sasaeng fans on behalf of label artists

DSP Media will be taking legal action against sasaeng fans on behalf of their label artists.



On July 31, the agency announced, "We wish to post this notice on the violations of our artists' personal privacy. There are currently sasaengs who are crossing the line and infringing on the private spaces of our artists regardless of time or place. Our agency sees these acts as a clear act of stalking and not as a fan showing affection for their artist, and we'll take the necessary action against them. We strongly advice people to stop these criminal acts by hiding behind the mask of a fan."



DSP Media further stated they've already made legal steps against rumors and malicious comments.



The label is currently home to KARD, Youngji, Oh Jong Hyuk, Lee Hyun Joo, April, and Son Dong Pyo.