(G)I-DLE member Minnie vibes off a girly punk-rock vibe in new concept photo released for "DUMDi DUMDi"

(G)I-DLE released another individual concept photo. This time the concept photo is of Minnie.

This is the third concept photo to be released for (G)I-DLE's single "DUMDi DUMDi". Minnie gives off a punk-rock yet feminine vibe with her pink hair braided and with stakes in the braids but she wears flared off-shoulder top.

Members Soojin and Miyeon's concept photos were previously revealed. All three girls look stunning in the photos as they prepare for their comeback.

(G)I-DLE made an announcement of their comeback earlier this summer and has started to release teaser photos. They will be making a comeback on August 3 with their single "DUMDi DUMDi". Stayed tuned for more updates.