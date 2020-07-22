15

4

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

(G)I-DLE member Minnie vibes off a girly punk-rock vibe in new concept photo released for "DUMDi DUMDi"

AKP STAFF

(G)I-DLE released another individual concept photo. This time the concept photo is of Minnie.

This is the third concept photo to be released for (G)I-DLE's single "DUMDi DUMDi". Minnie gives off a punk-rock yet feminine vibe with her pink hair braided and with stakes in the braids but she wears flared off-shoulder top.

Members Soojin and Miyeon's concept photos were previously revealed. All three girls look stunning in the photos as they prepare for their comeback.

(G)I-DLE made an announcement of their comeback earlier this summer and has started to release teaser photos. They will be making a comeback on August 3 with their single "DUMDi DUMDi". Stayed tuned for more updates.

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. Minnie
2 728 Share 79% Upvoted

0

gommo106 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

She is so pretty

Share

-1

funkahole-1,392 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lee Hi
Lee Hi officially signs with AOMG
4 hours ago   21   19,532
ONEUS
ONEUS releases 'Come Back Home' MV teaser
16 minutes ago   0   63
Lee Hi
Lee Hi officially signs with AOMG
4 hours ago   21   19,532
BTS, IZ*ONE, Shinhwa, VIXX
K-Pop Songs Inspired By Swan Lake
18 hours ago   7   1,504

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND