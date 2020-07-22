Lee Hi prepares for the release of "HOLO" and will hold twitter blue room live to celebrate

Lee Hi will be releasing her comeback song "HOLO" via YouTube live on AOMGOFFICIAL and OfficialLEEHI Channels at 5 PM on July 23 (KST).



Lee Hi has officially signed with AOMG and the label has confirmed the news on July 22nd KST. Now, she will be first releasing her comeback through their YouTube channel as well. So stay tuned for the release of "HOLO".

To celebrate her comeback, Lee Hi will also hold a Twitter Blueroom Live on July 24th at 10 PM KST. She will perform and also have a Q & A with her fans. Make sure to tune in for Lee Hi's Blueroom Live as well.