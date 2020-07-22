Yubin reveals touching gift and letter from former SECRET member Hyosung

Yubin revealed a touching gift and letter from Hyosung.



As longtime fans of the former Wonder Girls member and former SECRET member know, the two were set to debut as part of the girl group Five Girls alongside UEE, Yang Ji Won, and G.NA before they went their separate ways. On July 21, Yubin shared a video clip of a gift and letter from Hyosung on her Instagram story.



The letter states, "Yubin, it's been 14 years! I still remember you telling me to lean on you instead of trying to carry everything on my own when we lived together at the dorm. Always a grown-up and warm-hearted unni. Thank you so much! I'll always cheer you on." She also shared a photo of Hyosung's recently published essay 'Because I'm Also My First'.



In other news, Yubin and Hyosung are reportedly working on a project duo.



