Fans thinks NCT's Jungwoo recently got his driver's license

Fans think that NCT member Jungwoo recently earned his driver's license, after the idol was spotted out on the streets on a scooter.

As you can see below, Jungwoo was seen by fans on an electric scooter some time during an evening outing. Fans say that the particular 'Kickgoing' brand electric scooter in the photos always require individuals with a valid driver's license, and so it seems that Jungwoo is a certified and licensed driver among the NCT members!

Netizens commented, "What if he got a license just so he could ride kick boards around", "I got one last year so I could ride the electric scooters around too", "Yeah, he was seen riding that scooter around some other time too", "I hope he doesn't get hurt riding the kick board around", "Why is it that when idols get their driver's licenses it always leads to 'They're dating'?", and more.