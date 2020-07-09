Actors Ryu Hyun Kyung & Park Sung Hoon going strong after 3 years

Actors Ryu Hyun Kyung and Park Sung Hoon's relationship is going strong after 3 years.



Ryu Hyun Kyung and Park Sung Hoon began dating in March of 2017, and they recently dissolved rumors of a breakup with a recent Instagram post. On July 8, the actress posted the photo below along with the message, "Embarrassing box. Thank you. Thank you for the 'cafe run' you sent on a hot day."



The banner on the coffee cart states, "Please take care of my 'child,'" making a pun on the title of Ryu Hyun Kyung's upcoming film.



In other news, Park Sung Hoon is currently starring in the KBS drama 'Memorials'.





