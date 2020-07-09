6

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actors Ryu Hyun Kyung & Park Sung Hoon going strong after 3 years

AKP STAFF

Actors Ryu Hyun Kyung and Park Sung Hoon's relationship is going strong after 3 years.

Ryu Hyun Kyung and Park Sung Hoon began dating in March of 2017, and they recently dissolved rumors of a breakup with a recent Instagram post. On July 8, the actress posted the photo below along with the message, "Embarrassing box. Thank you. Thank you for the 'cafe run' you sent on a hot day."

The banner on the coffee cart states, "Please take care of my 'child,'" making a pun on the title of Ryu Hyun Kyung's upcoming film.

In other news, Park Sung Hoon is currently starring in the KBS drama 'Memorials'. 


  1. Ryu Hyun Kyung
  2. PARK SUNG HOON
1 3,179 Share 100% Upvoted

0

bybybyly120 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Be happy !

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND