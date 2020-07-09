9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens look back on which idols 'survived' the infamous homemaster 'Intestine soup', known for his raw, unedited photos

It's been nearly a year since the infamous homemaster 'Intestine soup' pulled away from his notorious hobby of idol photography, and netizens are looking back at some of the best and worst cuts from the ages!

According to various online netizens, 'Intestine soup' was a famous "ahjusshi" idol homemaster who was active for nearly 10 years, photographing idols en route to their schedules and sharing the photos in their most raw, unedited forms. While many idol homemasters or fan sites edit their photographs to smooth away skin, adjust lighting effects, and only post the best cuts; 'Intestine soup's motto was to post idols' photos as they were, without paying mind to good/bad cuts, male/female idols, etc. 

Many netizens say that 'Intestine soup' decided to leave his homemaster hobby some time in July of last year. Look through some of these famous 'Intestine soup' photographs below and see if your idol "survived" the raw, unedited camera lens!


NCT's Taeyong

VICTON's Byungchan

BTS's V


ASTRO's Jinjin

VIXX's Ravi

VIXX's Leo

GOT7's Youngjae

LABOUM's Solbin

Seventeen's Seungkwan

Seventeen's The8


BTOB's Minhyuk

Red Velvet's Irene

TWICE's Mina

TWICE's Tzuyu

MONSTA X's Minhyuk

MONSTA X's Shownu

BTS's Jin

NU'EST's JR

April's Naeun

UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok

FYI, netizens say that one of 'Intestine soup's rare biases was Oh My Girl's YooA

Another thing 'Intestine soup' was known for was his crude photo captions. Below, a caption of Seventeen's Hoshi reads, "It looked like this person was just angry."


7 9,604

I've heard that a lot of idols are more impressive in person! They really keep up with their skincare, and that really shows!

And V just always looks good, no matter what ridiculous clothes or hair he has. I cannot relate haha.

Mina looks stunning. I wonder how she looks in person.
