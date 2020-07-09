Netizens look back on which idols 'survived' the infamous homemaster 'Intestine soup', known for his raw, unedited photos

It's been nearly a year since the infamous homemaster 'Intestine soup' pulled away from his notorious hobby of idol photography, and netizens are looking back at some of the best and worst cuts from the ages!

According to various online netizens, 'Intestine soup' was a famous "ahjusshi" idol homemaster who was active for nearly 10 years, photographing idols en route to their schedules and sharing the photos in their most raw, unedited forms. While many idol homemasters or fan sites edit their photographs to smooth away skin, adjust lighting effects, and only post the best cuts; 'Intestine soup's motto was to post idols' photos as they were, without paying mind to good/bad cuts, male/female idols, etc.

Many netizens say that 'Intestine soup' decided to leave his homemaster hobby some time in July of last year. Look through some of these famous 'Intestine soup' photographs below and see if your idol "survived" the raw, unedited camera lens!





FYI, netizens say that one of 'Intestine soup's rare biases was Oh My Girl's YooA.

Another thing 'Intestine soup' was known for was his crude photo captions. Below, a caption of Seventeen's Hoshi reads, "It looked like this person was just angry."



