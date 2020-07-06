Comedian Jung Joo Ri uploads hilarious pregnancy photo taken with her husband

Comedian Jung Joo Ri shared a hilarious photo taken with her husband.

On July 7 KST, the comedian took to Instagram to share a past photo of her pregnant belly. Taken when she was pregnant with her first child back in 2015, the photo which she "discovered while going through the gallery" made her and the netizens laugh out loud.

In the image, her husband is seen covering his chest with two tangerines while holding up a melon in front of his belly.

Comedian Jung Joo Ri tied the knot with her boyfriend in 2015, delivering her first child in December of that year. Subsequently, she gave birth to three more children, with her last one born in 2019.

