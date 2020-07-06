HyunA and Dawn enjoy a casual date night wearing matching sneakers





HyunA and Dawn flaunted their casual couple look.

On July 6 KST, the couple posted on their respective Instagrams several photos taken on an evening date. In the photos, the two are wearing matching white sneakers, which HyunA posted separately as their couple item with the caption: "Cute".

Wearing a simple cami and halters, HyunA and Dawn enjoy a carefree night outside as a couple. Recently, the two celebrities were featured in a mesmerizing 'Allure' photoshoot, proving their undying chemistry once more.

What do you think of their couple looks?