Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

HyunA and Dawn enjoy a casual date night wearing matching sneakers

HyunA and Dawn flaunted their casual couple look.

On July 6 KST, the couple posted on their respective Instagrams several photos taken on an evening date. In the photos, the two are wearing matching white sneakers, which HyunA posted separately as their couple item with the caption: "Cute".

귀여워💕

Wearing a simple cami and halters, HyunA and Dawn enjoy a carefree night outside as a couple. Recently, the two celebrities were featured in a mesmerizing 'Allure' photoshoot, proving their undying chemistry once more.

What do you think of their couple looks?

athalia-b418 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

They're so cute together!

-2

fesorb-56 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

She looks like a hooker addicted to heroin.......

