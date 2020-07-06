TVXQ's Yunho to host as MC for new web variety program

For the first time, TVXQ's Yunho will become the MV for a web variety program.

On July 7 KST, global media company A+E Networks revealed that Yunho has been cast as the new MC for a web variety program. Set to premiere in August, this new program has been produced by Go Dong Wan PD who has previously worked on popular programs such as 'Wassup Man' and 'Workman'.

Well-known as the "passion man", Yunho is expected to bring his optimistic energy to the new program as the MC. Recently, he had shown diverse sides to himself as a singer and as an average man in a variety of sectors.



In other news, A+E Networks is a global company that owns the channels 'History' and 'Lifetime' in Korea. Last month, the network also announced that it is preparing for an original program featuring Kwanghee.



Stay tuned for more details!