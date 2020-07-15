BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7~ Journey' ranks number 1 on the Oricon daily album chart while TWICE's "Fanfare" ranks number 1 on the Weekly singles chart

Kpop has done it again - Two popular Kpop groups have topped the Japanese music charts.

On July 15th, BTS ranked number 1 on the Oricon daily album chart and TWICE ranked number 1 on the Oricon Weekly singles chart.

BTS' fourth full-length Japanese album 'MAP OF THE SOUL:7~ Journey' was released in Japan on July 15th and has sold an estimated 447,869 copies on the first day.

TWICE's single "Fanfare" was released back on June 19th and is still ranking number 1 on Oricon's' weekly singles ranking chart. Their single has been ranked through a converted sales point system and TWICE's single has 188,491 points for the week.

Currently, Kpop is becoming popular all across the world. However, it is a surprise that Kpop is still as popular in Japan especially after the Korean-Japanese Trade dispute, which started last year in 2019.



Despite the trade dispute that is currently taking place between the two countries, Kpop has once again transcended boundaries and barriers.