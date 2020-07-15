Netizens talk about YG Entertainment's new boy group that is debuting with a large number of members

Netizens are talking about the new boy group with a large number of members that are debuting with YG Entertainment. The new group is named Treasure and they are scheduled to debut this month.



This is the first time that YG Entertainment is releasing a group of this size. This group will be composed of twelve members - eight Korean members and four Japanese members.

Netizens are excited about the group and say that the group gives off a YG vibe but feels somewhat different probably because of the large number of members.

Netizens' commented:

"Wow, they look like they're from YG. I don't know, just something about them."

"They're pretty all good looking."

"They look kind of like iKON but larger."

"Wow, there's a lot of them."

"But they all look the same to me. they all look like high schoolers with a good sense of style."

"Oh, I didn't know they didn't debut yet."

"They're hairstyle's all similar but they're cute."



