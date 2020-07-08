BTS to release their first Japanese movie OST 'Your Eyes Tell' for remake film 'Your Eyes Ask'

According to media outlet reports on July 8, BTS will be participating in their first ever Japanese film OST, titled "Your Eyes Tell"!

The OST track will be included as a part of BTS's newest Japanese album 'Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~', set for release this coming July 15. Member Jungkook is said to have participated in producing "Your Eyes Tell" - a theme song for a new remake film titled 'Your Eyes Ask' (literal translation). The film will be directed by Miki Takahiro, starring Yoshitaka Yuriko and Yokohama Ryusei. It is a Japanese remake of a 2011 Korean romance film starring So Ji Sub and Han Hyo Joo, 'Always'.

Meanwhile, BTS previously participated in OSTs for the Japanese drama remake of 'Signal', as well as for Japanese original drama 'The Spiral Labyrinth - DNA Science Investigation'.