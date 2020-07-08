Baekhyun, TXT, NCT 127, MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, Zico, Taeyeon, & more receive platinum certifications from Gaon

According to Gaon Chart's weekly data report on July 9, the following albums and singles have been newly certified with platinum certifications for this month!

In the album sales category, EXO member Baekhyun's 2nd mini album 'Delight' has been certified triple platinum, meaning the album surpassed 750,000 copies in sales as of this past week. In addition, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'Dream Chapter: Eternity', NCT 127's 'NCT #127 Neo Zone The Final Round', MONSTA X's 'Fantasia X', and IZ*ONE's 'COLOR*IZ' have been certified platinum this month, meaning that these albums have surpassed a total of 250,000 copies in sales.

In the streaming category, Anne-Marie's "2002" has been newly certified double platinum, after its initial platinum certification back in September of 2019. Double platinum means that the single has been streamed on various music sites a total of 200 million times. Finally, other singles which have been certified platinum (surpassing 100 million streams) include Onestar's "The Way To Say Goodbye", Woody's "Fire Up", Taeyeon's "All About You" for 'Hotel Del Luna' OST Part.3, IU's "Love Poem", and Block B Zico's "Any Song".

Congratulations to all!