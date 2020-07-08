Girl's Day members get together for a bright family photoshoot full of smiles on their 10th anniversary since debut

On July 9, 2020, Girl's Day celebrated their grand 10th anniversary since debut!

In light of the very special day, all 4 members of the group got together for a loving family photoshoot, treating their fans to their fun dynamics for the first time in a while. Each of the members including leader Sojin, Minah, Yura, and maknae Hyeri all took to their personal Instagrams to upload a slew of bright photos from their anniversary shoot, each cut full of smiles and laughter.

Meanwhile, Girl's Day first debuted back on July 9, 2010 with "Kyawooddung". Some time in early 2019, all 4 of the Girl's Day members decided to seek out new agencies after their contracts with Dream T Entertainment came to an end. However, the members emphasized that the team would not be disbanding.

Happy 10th anniversary, Girl's Day!