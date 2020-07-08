5

Girl's Day members get together for a bright family photoshoot full of smiles on their 10th anniversary since debut

On July 9, 2020, Girl's Day celebrated their grand 10th anniversary since debut!

In light of the very special day, all 4 members of the group got together for a loving family photoshoot, treating their fans to their fun dynamics for the first time in a while. Each of the members including leader Sojin, Minah, Yura, and maknae Hyeri all took to their personal Instagrams to upload a slew of bright photos from their anniversary shoot, each cut full of smiles and laughter. 

Meanwhile, Girl's Day first debuted back on July 9, 2010 with "Kyawooddung". Some time in early 2019, all 4 of the Girl's Day members decided to seek out new agencies after their contracts with Dream T Entertainment came to an end. However, the members emphasized that the team would not be disbanding. 

Happy 10th anniversary, Girl's Day!

View this post on Instagram

우리의 열번째 7월9일.

A post shared by 박소진🍓 (@ssozi_sojin) on

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 오늘은 걸스데이 10주년입니다아!!♡ 2010년에 데뷔해서 2020년까지 저에겐 정말 정말 빠르게 지나간 시간이었던 거 같아요 아마도 제 인생에서 절대 잊을 수 없는...가장 행복하고 소중한 시간이었어서 그만큼 빠르게 흘러간 10년인 거 같습니다. 정말 많은 분들이 응원해 주시고 사랑해 주셔서 너무 행복한 10년이 될 수 있었어요. 그리고 무엇보다 어렸을때부터  외동이었어서 언니동생이 있는게 소원이었었는데 지금 우리 멤버들이 제 곁에 있는 게 제 인생에서 최고의 행운인 거 같아요 맨날맨날 얘기하지만 !! 우리 평생 함께해야 해유 알쥬? 쪽! 그리고 항상 곁에서, 뒤에서 열심히 응원해 주신 우리 팬 여러분! 말로 표현할 수 없을만큼 감사하고  사랑합니다..♡ 항상 더 잘해드리고 싶구.. 뭐라도 해드리고 싶은데 마음만큼 못해드려서 늘 미안하고 고맙구... 그래도 제 마음 알죠? 앞으로 더 좋은 모습 많이 보여드릴 수 있도록 제가 더 많이 많이 노력할게요^^♡♡ 최고의 10년을 만들어준 내 사랑들! 너무 감사합니다❤❤❤❤ 앞으로도 우리 항상 함께해야 해요 늘 행복하세요💕❤

A post shared by YURA (@yura_936) on

View this post on Instagram

10TH 🖤

A post shared by @ bbang_93 on

0

god, they all look so beautiful! i miss them but i'm glad we got these lovely shots at least

