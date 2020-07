On July 13, soloist Kang Daniel kick starts his teaser schedule for his upcoming 2nd mini album 'Magenta' with the reveal of its album cover art.



The strong fiery album cover art is leading fans to make speculations about the comeback's concept being a sexy one.

The soloist will also be releasing various teasers leading up to the album's release on August 3, 6PM KST. Check out his comeback schedule below!