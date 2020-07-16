A netizen posts photos of BTS's Jungkook when he was just 19 and fans feel nostalgic as they watched him grow up

Recently, a netizen posted photos of BTS member Jungkook when he was just 19 on an online community.



In the photos, Jungkook still looks young and has a babyface. Jungkook being born in 1997, made his debut with BTS in 2013. He had just debuted at the very young age of 16. Since then, fans were able to watch Jungkook mature and make his journey from his teenage years into adulthood.

When fans saw these photos of Jungkook when he was just 19, they were able to be reminded of how young Jungkook had looked. The fans mentioned how puffy his cheeks still were and how they were able to watch him grow.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS and has recently written a song to be used as the theme song for a Japanese movie

Netizens' commented:

"Jungkook is between the stage of being a boy and being a man in these photos. He hasn't fully grown up yet here."

"Jungkook looks really young here. Didn't realize how young he looked back then but now, looking back he's a baby."



"Oh man, thank you whoever posted these photos."



"He gives off a different vibe in these photos than now but he's still good looking."



"Omg, he looks so cute eating that pizza."



"I'm the same age as Jungkook and looking at these photos feels like I'm looking at my high school photos."



"He used to look and feel like an older brother back when these were taken but when I look at them now he looks so much like a baby."

