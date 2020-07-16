Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for July 5 to July 11

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from July 5 to July 11 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 44,079,646 Points

2. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 37,071,007 Points

3. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 33,922,176 Points

4. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 32,770,198 Points

5. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 27,659,900 Points

6. Sunmi - "pporappippam" - 27,026,143 Points

7. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 24,450,762 Points

8. Irene & Seulgi - "MONSTER" - 21,873,325 Points

9. IU - "Into the I-LAND" - 21,298,069 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 20,447,110 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Seventeen - 'Heng:garæ'

2. Irene & Seulgi - 'Monster'

3. SF9 - '9loryUS'

4. WOODZ - 'EQUAL'



5. NCT 127 - 'Neo Zone The Final Round'



6. AB6IX - 'VIVID'



7. Kim Chung Ha - 'MAXI SINGLE'



8. WayV - 'Awaken The World'



9. Stray Kids - 'GO生'



10. IZ*ONE - 'Oneiric Diary'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

7. Jin Minho - "Half"

8. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

9. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"

10. MC The Max - "Bloom"





Source: Gaon

