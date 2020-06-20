24

Kim Woo Bin says he doesn't mind being recognized in public in 'Esquire' interview

Kim Woo Bin says he doesn't mind being recognized in public.

The actor featured in a YouTube interview for 'Esquire' magazine, where he discussed his upcoming film 'Alien'. When asked to chose between watching a movie at the theater or at home, Kim Woo Bin chose a movie theater, and he added that he had no issue with people recognizing him there.

Kim Woo Bin said, "Even if people do recognize me, I can just greet them. We're all there to watch a movie together." As for why he doesn't use social media, he shared, "Firstly, I'm not good at it. I prefer texting or calling over social media." 

Watch Kim Woo Bin's full interview with 'Esquire' above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!

I'm so glad he's back and is healthy. Still so sexy, can't wait for his next drama!!!

