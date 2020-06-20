Kim Woo Bin says he doesn't mind being recognized in public in 'Esquire' interview

Kim Woo Bin says he doesn't mind being recognized in public.



The actor featured in a YouTube interview for 'Esquire' magazine, where he discussed his upcoming film 'Alien'. When asked to chose between watching a movie at the theater or at home, Kim Woo Bin chose a movie theater, and he added that he had no issue with people recognizing him there.



Kim Woo Bin said, "Even if people do recognize me, I can just greet them. We're all there to watch a movie together." As for why he doesn't use social media, he shared, "Firstly, I'm not good at it. I prefer texting or calling over social media."



Watch Kim Woo Bin's full interview with 'Esquire' above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!