3YE's Yuji eats a flower in 'Yessir' teaser video & teaser images

3YE's Yuji is featured in the latest teaser video for "Yessir"!



The teaser reveals Yuji taking on 3YE's dynamic, charismatic concept for their comeback and ends with her eating a whole flower. "Yessir" is the title song of the girl group's first mini album 'Triangle', which drops on June 29 KST.



Check out 3YE's "Yessir" teaser video featuring Yuji above!





