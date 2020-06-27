Taeyeon impresses fans & Girls' Generation members with exercise photos

Taeyeon impressed fans and her fellow Girls' Generation members with exercise photos.



On June 27, Taeyeon posted the images below on Instagram along with the message, "I was told that you should show off when it comes to things like this."



In the photos, the Girls' Generation member can be seen propping herself up with her arms. Hyoyeon also responded, "Wow. It looks like you'll be able to walk that way soon," while Yuri expressed, "You're doing well. I love your curly little hairs. Unni, please continue to do pilates."



Take a look at Taeyeon's photos below!



