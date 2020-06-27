0

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Jung Se Woon reveals track list for 1st full album, '24 Part 1'

AKP STAFF

Jung Se Woon has revealed the track list for his first full album, '24 Part 1'.

As seen in the track list below, '24' includes the title song "Say Yes", "Don't Know", "Horizon", "Beeeee", "O", and "Morning Star". Fans can expect a week-long '24-Log' teaser series next followed by concept images, an MV teaser, album preview, and more.

Jung Se Woon's '24 Part 1' is set for release via various online platforms on July 14 at 6 PM KST.

  1. Jung Se Woon
  2. 24
0 273 Share 0% Upvoted
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
3 days ago   80   45,251

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND