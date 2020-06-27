Jung Se Woon reveals track list for 1st full album, '24 Part 1'

Jung Se Woon has revealed the track list for his first full album, '24 Part 1'.



As seen in the track list below, '24' includes the title song "Say Yes", "Don't Know", "Horizon", "Beeeee", "O", and "Morning Star". Fans can expect a week-long '24-Log' teaser series next followed by concept images, an MV teaser, album preview, and more.



Jung Se Woon's '24 Part 1' is set for release via various online platforms on July 14 at 6 PM KST.



