Suzy and IU showered with compliments for their beauty at the '56th Baeksang Art Awards'

Fans are loving Suzy and IU's beauty at the '56th Baeksang Arts Awards.'

The two actresses were the epitome of elegance as they posed for cameras. Suzy wore a white dress for Dior's Spring/Summer 2020 collection while IU wore a silver dress. Both were showered in praise by netizens who stated:

"How is Suzy so pretty."

"Goddess Suzy."

"I feel like IU gets prettier every day."

"IU is so pretty, elegant, and gorgeous."

"Suzy's face is a source of light."

"IU looks so good in that dress. I love you!"

The '56th Baeksang Arts Awards' took place on June 5 at the KINTEX Hall in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province. Check out all the pictures below. Which look do you like more?