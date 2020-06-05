Dispatch erases all posts and stories of BTS on their Instagram

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ DISPATCH

Netizens are raising their eyebrows after Dispatch erased all posts and stories of BTS on Instagram.

A recent community post highlighted the fact that the media site had erased the group from their page as of today.

Dispatch's Instagram page on June 4th

Dispatch's Instagram page on June 5th

Although Dispatch removes photos and highlights of idols from time to time, netizens noted that this removal is peculiar because the BTS photos and highlights were on Dispatch's Instagram page for over 2 years. Also, the timing because Dispatch has been reporting more controversial articles about the group recently.

Netizens have a lot to say regarding this fact, and are commenting:





"Why are they acting like a bitter person that just got dumped?"

"Good. They'll stop sucking on BTS's bones now."

"Making a huge fuss all by themselves."

"I don't understand their actions at all?"

"Are they pouting because their articles trying to pin a scandal on BTS didn't work?"

