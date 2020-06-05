Check out Winners of the '56th Baeksang Arts Awards'!

The '56th Baeksang Arts Awards' were held on June 5 at the KINTEX Hall in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.



The awards ceremony was held with no audience in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Shin Dong Yup, Park Bo Gum, and Suzy hosted the event for the third year in a row. The 'Baeksang Arts Awards' recognizes stars and creators in film, television, and theater for the past 13 months, and this year, 120 were nominated.



Take a look at the list of winners below!



Television



Grand Prize | KBS2's 'When the Camellia Blooms'

Best Drama | SBS's 'Stove League'

Best Variety Show | TV Chosun's 'Mister Trot'

Best Cultural Program | EBS's 'Giant Peng TV'

Best Director | Mo Wan Il - 'The World of the Married'

Best Screenplay | Lim Sang Chun - 'When the Camellia Blooms'

Technical Award - Art | Jang Yeon Ok - 'The Great Escape 3'

Best Actor | Kang Ha Neul - 'When the Camellia Blooms'

Best Actress | Kim Hee Ae - 'The World of the Married'

Best Supporting Actor | Oh Jung Se - 'When the Camellia Blooms'

Best Supporting Actress | Kim Sun Young - 'Crash Landing on You'

Best New Actor | Ahn Hyo Seop - 'Dr. Romantic 2'

Best New Actress | Kim Da Mi - 'Itaewon Class'

Best Male Variety Star | Yoo Jae Suk - 'How Do You Play?'

Best Female Variety Star | Park Na Rae - 'Home Alone'

Bazaar Icon Award | Seo Ji Hye - 'Crash Landing on You'

TikTok Popularity Award | Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin - 'Crash Landing on You'



Film



Grand Prize | Bong Joon Ho - 'Parasite'

Best Film | 'Parasite'

Best Director | Kim Bo Ra - 'House of Hummingbird'

Best Screenplay | Lee Sang Geum - 'Exit'

Technical Award - Makeup | Kim Seo Hee - 'The Man Standing Next'

Best New Director | Kim Do Young - 'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982'

Best Actor | Lee Byung Hun - 'The Man Standing Next'

Best Actress | Jeon Do Yeon - 'Birthday'

Best Supporting Actor | Lee Kwang Soo - 'Inseperable Bros'

Best Supporting Actress | Kim Sae Byuk - 'House of Hummingbird'

Best New Actor | Park Myung Hoon - 'Parasite'

Best New Actress | Kang Mal Geum - 'Lucky Chan-Sil'



Theater



Baeksang Play Award | Shin Yoo Chung - 'Incendies'

Best Short Play | '0set Project'

Best Actor | Baek Seok Gwang - 'Wife'

Best Actress | Kim Jung - 'Rotterdam'



Congratulations to all the winners!