Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Seventeen reveal limited edition collaboration bracelets made out of recycled plastic with modern brand 'Thief and Heist'

On July 1, Seventeen unveiled a special, limited edition collaboration bracelet with modern jewelry brand 'Thief and Heist'!

These limited edition collaboration bracelets are made out of recycled plastic, carrying Seventeen's unique logo in its tag. 'Thief and Heist's signature recycled plastic bracelets are designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, well-known as the first ever female design director of 'Tiffany & Co.', a creative director of 'Louis Vuitton', as well as the founder of Thief and Heist'.

Regarding the unique collaboration, Francesca said, "I'm a big fan of Seventeen. I've always held this team's style aspects in high regard."  Seventeen also shared, "It's an honor and a wonder to take part in our first collaboration with a global designer. We felt that this was a meaningful collaboration, in that the bracelets are created using recycled plastic and a part of the proceeds go to aid in environmental preservation." 

quark123956,581 pts 51 minutes ago
That's actually really cool. I tend to be hit or miss with jewelry, but I like the minimalist design.

