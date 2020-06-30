EXO's Baekhyun is officially a 'Million-selling' solo artist with his 2nd mini album 'Delight'!

As of June 30, EXO's Baekhyun has officially become a 'Million-selling' solo artist!

According to SM Entertainment, Baekhyun's recently released 2nd solo mini album 'Delight' has recorded a total of 1,018,746 copies sold as of June 30. This is the first time in approximately 19 years that a solo artist has surpassed 1 million album sales, after Kim Gun Mo in 2001.

While Baekhyun's group EXO is historical known as the first modern age K-Pop group to have surpassed 1 million album sales through their 1st full album 'XOXO' in 2013, the idol now marks the first member within his group to have set the special milestone as a soloist.

Lastly, Baekhyun's 2nd mini album 'Delight' also recently marked the first album by a Korean artist to be certified triple platinum on China's 'QQ Music'. Shortly after release back in May, 'Delight' swept the #1 spot on iTunes album charts in a total of 69 countries, topped the United World chart and much more.

A big congratulations to Baekhyun!