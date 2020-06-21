23

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS reveals official trailer for 'Together We Can Smile' with Graphic Lyrics

AKP STAFF

BTS has revealed a new graphic lyrics trailer.

The new trailer, titled "Together We Can Smile" (literal translation), introduces animated graphics with a story line that harks back to the boys' previous album, 'The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Part. 2'. Songs such as "Save ME", "House Of Cards", "RUN", and "Butterfly" find their lyrics back in this trailer, with illustrations familiar to those who have also seen the MVs. 

Has this new trailer made you smile? Stay tuned for more updates!

MyEuphoria3,762 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
Beautiful.

Astres_Dare1,911 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

It is conntected with picture book, right?

