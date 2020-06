GOT7's BamBam and BLACKPINK's Lisa appeared in a commercial for Thailand's largest mobile cell company AIS.

The two Thai K-pop stars look majestic as they stand against a beautiful skyline as intense orchestral music plays in the background. It goes without saying that both Lisa and BamBam's popularity in Thailand has played a huge role in landing them this CF, and fans are excited to see more content from the two of them.

Check out the ad below!