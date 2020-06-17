Pentagon's "Basquiat" song for 'Kingdom' gains attention for supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Pentagon's recently released song for 'Road to Kingdom' has led to praise for its message supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Basquiat" was released on June 12th and provided comfort to fans who were feeling discouraged by the ongoing police brutality and racially charged violence. The song is set to be performed on the next episode of the show and fans have been voicing their experiences on how the song personally affected them.

One fan wrote, "The title is inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat, an American artist. He and his art fought against slavery, inequality, freedom, homophobia, and racism. Basquiat's visual poetics were direct in their criticism of colonialism and support for class struggle. He is also one of the advocates and a forerunner of neo-expressionism, primitivism, and graffiti."





Others wrote,







"I find the lyrics of Basquiat very relatable, they give me strength and relief."

"I have no clue what kind of performance they’ll have for this song but whatever it may be, I’m excited about it. Well, anyway it’s clear that #Hui is a talented producer."

"The more I think about the lyrics, the more I feel they reflect our current situation."

"I feel like this song is especially relevant these days with BLM. I hope it gets the recognition it obviously deserves. This is more than ‘another love song'."

"This is so relevant to all the protests all over the world. Just wow."

"Just imagine them giving a BLM tribute live performance for this."





Check out the song below and stay tuned for Pentagon's performance on June 18th.