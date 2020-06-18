Lee Dong Wook x Lim Soo Jung in talks to star in romance film 'Single in Seoul'

According to media outlet reports on June 19, actor Lee Dong Wook and actress Lim Soo Jung may be working together in a traditional romance film titled 'Single in Seoul'!

Directed by Park Bum Soo, 'Single in Seoul' centers around a man and a woman with very different personalities, who end up working together on an essay publication about the lifestyles of modern singles. Lee Dong Wook is in talks to take up the role of a hot SNS influencer named Park Young Ho, enjoying his single life drunk off of his own narcissism and emotions. Lim Soo Jung is in talks to star as Park Young Ho's college hoobae, an editor named Joo Hyun Jin in charge of the 'Single in the City' essay series.



Previously, Lee Dong Wook made a cameo appearance in Lim Soo Jung's drama 'Search: WWW' in the role of Lim Soo Jung's ex-boyfriend. Do you want to see the two stars working together in a new romance film?