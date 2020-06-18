TEEN TOP celebrate their 10th anniversary since debut with heartwarming family photo

This year marks TEEN TOP's 10th anniversary since their debut!

To celebrate the occasion, TEEN TOP have prepared a series of special events for their fans titled 'TEEN TOP 10'. One of the events included this heartwarming, brand new family photo of TEEN TOP, with all of the members back together for the first time in a while!

In addition to fun content like a 2020 version family photo, TEEN TOP plan on looking back on their 10-years together with fans with events like a rewind of 'TEEN TOP On Air', a dance challenge of hit TEEN TOP songs, a 2020 version release of a fan-voted favorite TEEN TOP track, plus an anniversary party on 'V Live'!

Happy 10th anniversary, TEEN TOP!