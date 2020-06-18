9

18

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former After School member Kaeun to sing remake of Taeyeon's 'Can You Hear Me' for project album

AKP STAFF

Former After School member and former 'Produce 48' contestant Kaeun will be lending her voice for a remake of Girls' Generation Taeyeon's hit 2008 OST, "Can You Hear Me"!

As previously reported, Kaeun will be participating as a vocal artist in a musician-led project album series, titled 'Project10'. Kaeun's upcoming remake single will mark part 6 of 'Project10' - a 2020 version of "Can You Hear Me" from drama 'Beethoven Virus'. 

The 2020 version of "Can You Hear Me" sung by Kaeun is expected to be a jazzy, bossanova genre, taking the tempo up a step from the original, emotional ballad. The single will be released via various music sites on June 26 at 6 PM KST.

  1. Kaeun
  2. Taeyeon
4 696 Share 33% Upvoted

0

Fatndumb-1,851 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

-1

2ice4,598 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Shes coming back! So excited

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND