Heize reveals MV teaser for 'Your Name' featuring rapper Ash Island

Heize has yet another teaser for fans awaiting her new album!

On June 7 KST, the singer/songwriter took to her official Instagram account to reveal a music video teaser for the song "Your Name," a track on her upcoming 6th mini album 'Lyricist' featuring Ambition Musik rapper Ash Island.

In the clip, Heize is making her way through the city at night when she comes across someone who gives her a wave of deja vu, causing her to experience flashbacks to a past life where the two were lovers.





Meanwhile, 'Lyricist' is set for release on June 10.

Check out the music video teaser in Heize's Instagram post below!