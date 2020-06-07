Stray Kids unveils the track "Easy"

6

Stray Kids is gearing up for their comeback by giving fans a sneak preview of the track "Easy".

Previously, Stray Kids dropped a schedule to 'UNVEIL THE GO生' hinting fans at their comeback teaser contents. 'GO生' is Stray Kids' first full album and it includes 14 tracks total - with each and every song written by 3RACHA. The tracklist includes songs "GO生", title track "神 Menu", "Easy", "Pacemaker", "Airplane", "Daily Life", "Phobia", "Blue Print", "Ride", "Haven", "Top", "Slump", "Gone Days", and "On Track". 

Stay tuned for more on Stray Kids until they fully 'UNVEIL THE GO生' on June 17th!

kyrakolor41 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

yes kings

0

ProducerMinSuga1,088 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Stray Kids World Domination! Im so proud of you guys!

