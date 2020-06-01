Park Bo Gum revealed to have auditioned for the naval music corps, may enlist in August

On June 2, actor Park Bo Gum's label Blossom Entertainment revealed to media outlets, "Park Bo Gum has applied for the Republic of Korea Navy's culture and promotion branch. He attended an interview for the application on June 1."

Blossom Entertainment continued, "The results of the interview are currently unknown. Park Bo Gum's promotions will be affected based on the interview results."

Reports also detailed that Park Bo Gum has specifically applied for the navy's music corps. The actor is said to have been influenced by his father, who is also a former marine. During his naval music corps audition and interview, Park Bo Gum is said to have displayed commendable piano and vocal skills.

The results of Park Bo Gum's interview and audition will be released on June 26. If he is accepted into the naval music corps, Park Bo Gum will be enlisting later this summer on August 31. After completing approximately 6-weeks of training with the navy, he will serve out the remainder of his 20-month mandatory service until April of 2022.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is currently simultaneously working on his upcoming tvN drama 'Record of Youth' and his new film, 'Wonderland'.

