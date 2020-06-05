(G)I-DLE announce their very own 2020 online concert, 'I-Land: Who Am I'

Rookie girl group (G)I-DLE will be greeting viewers with their very own, 2020 online concert, 'I-Land: Who Am I'!

Originally, the (G)I-DLE girls were expected to embark on their very first world tour, 'I-Land: Who Am I' from April through July of 2020. Unfortunately, due to the rise of the global COVID19 pandemic, the tour has been cancelled and instead moved to the online platform.

Stay tuned for ticketing information for (G)I-DLE's online concert 'I-Land: Who Am I', coming this July 5 at 3 PM KST!