Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn reportedly confirms his solo comeback date as WOODZ

According to media outlet reports on June 5, former X1 member Jo Seung Youn has confirmed his long-awaited solo comeback date!

Many fans know that prior to his participation on Mnet's 'Produce X 101', Jo Seung Youn promoted actively as a hip-hop/R&B solo artist WOODZ outside of his promotions as a member of UNIQ. Now, WOODZ will be making his first solo comeback in approximately a year and 6 months with a new album, set for release on June 29!

WOODZ is known for his solo singles like "Different", "Pool", "Baby Ride", etc, as well as for participating in composing songs for various other K-Pop artist albums.

