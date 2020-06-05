Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Joon, Dasom, & more form a puzzling romance chain in new 'Did We Love' character posters

Check out this puzzling, 6-person romance chain in a brand new set of character posters, for JTBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'Did We Love'!

Set to premiere on July 8 after currently airing series 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar', 'Did We Love' is a romantic comedy centered around a single mother who after 14-years of raising her daughter on her own, encounters love through 4 new, very different men in her life. Actress Song Ji Hyo heads the series as the female lead Noh Ae Jung, a steel-hearted single mother and a hardworking movie company producer.



Next are the 4 new men stirring things up in Noh Ae Jung's life. Actor Son Ho Joon takes on the role of Noh Ae Jung's ex-boyfriend, Oh Dae Oh. After his relationship with Ae Jung ends, Oh Dae Oh's dating skills take a plunge, and he dives into his work as a scriptwriter. Actor Song Jong Ho plays a perfect, handsome, but strangely pitiful top actor, Ryu Jin, while actor Goo Ja Sung transforms into Oh Yeon Woo - a stylish younger man whose first love was none other than Ae Jung. Finally, actor Kim Min Joon is a sexy investment company CEO, Goo Pa Do.

Alongside these 4 men, singer/actress Dasom also adds to the complicated romance as a potential female rival for Ae Jung, named Joo Ah Rin. She's a top actress with a long-time crush on Oh Dae Oh.

Stay tuned for the premiere of JTBC's 'Did We Love' next month!

